The Legends of Motown will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Friday, Sept. 30.  The show will begin at 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are on sale now for $35, $45 & $55 each and may be purchased by visiting www.foxvisalia.events/ or by calling 559-625-1369.

The concept for what would be come "Legends of Motown" was born in 2010 out of another project entitled  "Baby Love" — a tribute to the premier act of Motown Records — The Supremes. All the number one singles of America’s most successful vocal group of all-time were performed with vocals true to the original recordings.

