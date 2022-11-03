Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam
Buy Now

 Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart's 19th annual Late Night Jam in Nashville, Tenn., on June 8, 2022. She will perform at the Visalia fox Theater in January. 

 Amy Harris/AP

Six-time CMA Award nominee and ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner, Lainey Wilson is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. 

This country artist has earned the enthusiasm of the industry, having been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” and earning CMT’s “Breakout Artist of the Year” award for 2022. The Louisiana native is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists.

Recommended for you