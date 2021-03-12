Koinonia Church offers new services times and options

HANFORD — Koinonia Church’s building is now open to offer two live service times with indoor and outdoor options.
Beginning March 7, 2021, Koinonia Church’s weekend services schedule will consist of two in-person services as well as online services on both Saturday and Sunday.
Indoor Services (Sundays): Begin at 10 a.m. followed by worship on the lawn.
Outdoor Services (Sundays): Begin at 11 a.m. with worship outside on the lawn. Student classes for 2nd-8th graders are available at 11 a.m. only.
Drive-up Services (Sundays): For those who prefer to remain in their cars, drive-up service options are also available on a giant outdoor LED screen at both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Online services are available at kchanford.com/live, facebook.com/kchanford, and youtube.com/kchanford: Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Koinonia Spanish church meets outside each Sunday at 2 p.m.
Koinonia Church is located at 12536 Hanford-Armona Road in Hanford. Koinonia is a non-denominational church that is passionate about Jesus and His gospel and compassionate toward people.
Their vision is to ignite contagious faith in the One God who restores all, according to a release.
For more information, visit kchanford.com or call 559-582-1528.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!