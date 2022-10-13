image1.jpeg

Alan Hanslik's original work, "Courage to sail", newly commissioned by the Kings Symphony Orchestra, will debut Sunday night.

The Kings Symphony Orchestra will present its Fall Classics Concert Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Hanford High School Presentation Center.

The celebration of symphonic classics will feature the world debut of composer Alan Hanslik's original work, "Courage to sail", newly commissioned by the Kings Symphony Orchestra.

Also featured will be music from Joseph Haydn, Tomaso Albinoni, Johann Strauss and Camille Saint-Saens. 

