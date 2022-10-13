The Kings Symphony Orchestra will present its Fall Classics Concert Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. at the Hanford High School Presentation Center.
The celebration of symphonic classics will feature the world debut of composer Alan Hanslik's original work, "Courage to sail", newly commissioned by the Kings Symphony Orchestra.
Also featured will be music from Joseph Haydn, Tomaso Albinoni, Johann Strauss and Camille Saint-Saens.
Hanslik is a multi-instrumental musician, composer and producer. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he grew up surrounded by music, which each family member playing a different instrument.
Hanslik played piano, drums and accordion, and as a teen joined his father's band playing drums. He also played in local bands of different genres, eventually touring with Jon Washington, of the British band the Fortunes.
A move to Los Angeles provided opportunities to play in jazz and experimental performance groups, as well as study with well-known musicians. The purchase of a grande piano promoted Hanslik to let go of drums and start composing.