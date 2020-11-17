Kings Players to launch free virtual Christmas show

HANFORD — Kings Players of Hanford are continuing their work to provide entertainment to theater patrons of the Central Valley, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has halted live performances at Temple Theatre since late March.
The troupe will be releasing a new holiday virtual Readers Theatre series called "Christmas Comedies" starting later this month. It will be available for viewing free on their website www.kingsplayers.org starting after Thanksgiving.
The line of the shows will be "Grandma Hit and Run?" "Reindeer Rockettes," "Christmas Mix-Up," "Game Show-Pine Away No More" and "’Twas the night Before Opening."
Writer and director Louella Moreland states, “After ending the popular 'Spooky Stories to Keep You Six Feet Apart,' Kings Players wanted to offer another virtual project for our actors and the public. Many idea were put forward and out of the discussions it was decided to make our next project a fun filled (slightly corny) holiday series. Thus Christmas Comedies was born. Kim Spicer and Mary Catherine Paden were tasked with one part of an episode involving dancing reindeer, while I worked with the other four episodes. All auditions and rehearsals were held via Zoom, with actors recording their parts on cell phones. Kylee Robinson of Visalia pulled all the pieces together, editing the clips into show format.”
The Players are hopeful they will be able to return to live shows sometime in the spring of 2021, encouraging patrons to keep up with news and announcements via the website.
“We sincerely hope those watching will enjoy the stories as much as we did creating them. Please share the link with your friends and neighbors. If you enjoy what we are doing, Information for donating is on the website. We encourage you to think about the importance of supporting the Kings Players so we can continue our work to provide fun, quality entertainment to our community.”
