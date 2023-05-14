What do you get when you take a small south Texas country store, mix in an eloping couple, a meddling mom, bumbling robbers, a shady sheriff, and a cranky old lady
with a mean curve ball? You get the Kings Players' presentation of "The Hitchin’ Post!"
The Kings Players at the Temple Theater, in Hanford, in special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing, will present the play, written by Pat Cook.
"This play is going to be a hilariously fun time for the audience. They work so well together, and seem to feed off each others’ energy. As a long time Kings Player veteran, | have been away from the theater for a while, but am glad to be back and working with such an amazing cast," director Wayne Tilley said in a press release.
"The Hitchin' Post runs three weekends, May 19 through June 4, at the Temple Theater, 514 E. Visalia St., Hanford. Tickets may be purchased online at www.kingsplayers.org, or by calling 559-584-7241.