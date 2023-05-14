What do you get when you take a small south Texas country store, mix in an eloping couple, a meddling mom, bumbling robbers, a shady sheriff, and a cranky old lady

with a mean curve ball? You get the Kings Players' presentation of "The Hitchin’ Post!"

The Kings Players at the Temple Theater, in Hanford, in special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing, will present the play, written by Pat Cook.

