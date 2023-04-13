The Kings Players are planning a murder – and they want the community to solve it.
The annual murder mystery dinner theater is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Children’s Storybook Garden. The event has become immensely popular in the short time since its inception three years ago, said writer and Kings Players board member Louella Moreland.
“We had people calling us in the fall asking when the murder mystery would come back,” she said. “We knew the excitement had built for this, so we made ‘save the date’ cards, like you’d do with a wedding. We were getting constant phone calls asking when tickets would go on sale.”
As such, only a few tickets remain for the event. Those interested should contact the Kings Players or the Storybook Garden as soon as possible for tickets, Moreland said.
This year’s story is entitled “Ding Dong Bell, Murder in the Dell,” and is set during a taping of the fictional television show, “Morning with Magnolia.” When a “murder” happens backstage, dinner guests will be encouraged to interact with actors. By interviewing the suspects, it’s up to guests to solve the murder at the center of this original work, written by Moreland.
“Every person in the cast could have done the murder,” said Moreland. “The audience really has to think about it.”
Moreland said that while the big beats of the mystery are scripted out and carefully-placed clues are dropped to the audience throughout the evening, the actors must improvise their interactions with audience members.
And while the actors can’t outright lie to the dinner guests questioning them, they can be sly and evasive in how they answer, keeping would-be Hercule Poirots in the audience on their toes.
“The only question the audience can’t ask is ‘did you do it,’” Moreland said.
A catered dinner will be prepared by the West Hills Culinary Class and served by the Salad Bowl Kids of Hanford High School. Dinner will be served in the outdoor rose garden.
Cocktails and a silent auction will kick off the event at 6:30 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7:15.
The Kings Players began to expand their horizons when the theater – and much of the world – was closed during the pandemic. Between “outreach” programs like the murder mysteries, performances streamed live via the internet and various cemetery walks, the theater troupe was able to stay afloat, financially and creatively.
Now, the Kings Players’ home, The Temple Theatre, is re-opened and back to hosting quarterly plays, but some of those out-of-the-box ideas like the murder mysteries live on and will continue, Moreland said.
“Ding Dong Bell, Murder in the Dell” stars Kings Players regulars including RaeLynn Royer, Elizabeth Lozano, Annie McGrath, Mike Betcher, Steve Corl and Kim Spicer.
For more information or tickets, visit www.kingsplayers.org or call 559-584-7241 or call the Storybook Garden at 559-500-9966.