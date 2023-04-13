murder mystery

“Ding Dong Bell, Murder in the Dell” stars Kings Players regulars including RaeLynn Royer, Elizabeth Lozano, Annie McGrath, Mike Betcher, Steve Corl and Kim Spicer.

 Contributed

The Kings Players are planning a murder – and they want the community to solve it.

The annual murder mystery dinner theater is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Children’s Storybook Garden. The event has become immensely popular in the short time since its inception three years ago, said writer and Kings Players board member Louella Moreland.

“We had people calling us in the fall asking when the murder mystery would come back,” she said. “We knew the excitement had built for this, so we made ‘save the date’ cards, like you’d do with a wedding. We were getting constant phone calls asking when tickets would go on sale.”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you