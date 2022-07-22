curious savage

Kings Players’ "The Curious Savage" opens July 30. 

Kings Players’ third production of the season will be "The Curious Savage" written by John Patrick, produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., and directed by Louella Moreland.

Set in 1950, it is sure to be a delight for theater goers young and old.

Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. July 30, Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and matinees are 2 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 20, 21.

 RaeLynn Royer stars in "The Curious Savage."

