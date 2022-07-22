Kings Players’ third production of the season will be "The Curious Savage" written by John Patrick, produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., and directed by Louella Moreland.
Set in 1950, it is sure to be a delight for theater goers young and old.
Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. July 30, Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and matinees are 2 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7, 14, 20, 21.
The story centers on Mrs. Savage who was left millions by her late husband and decides to use the fortune in a way that prompts her stepchildren to send her to a facility for psychiatric evaluation. Befriended by the quirky patients, Mrs. Savage plots to lead the stepchildren on a merry chase in search of the bonds she has hidden. The kindness of the “guests” (no one calls them patients at The Cloisters) in contrast to the greed of the “normal” relatives is sure to touch both your heart and your funny bone.
“The part of Mrs. Savage is very demanding,” states Moreland. “She is onstage throughout the majority of the show. RaeLynn Royer has done an amazing job in creating a loving, funny, delightful character for our show. She commands your attention and is a delight to watch.”
In keeping with the author’s intentions for this play, it was important that The Cloister residents, who are always referred to as “guests,” be portrayed as good, kind people. Pepper Jay as statistician Hannibal and Zeke Andre as war wounded Jeffrey are the male residents.” The female residents are Florence played by Cyndie Maxwell, Dana Shriver as the gruff Mrs. Paddy, and endearing Fairy May portrayed by Asher Jay.
The staff, Rebecca Jensen as Miss Wilhelmina and Jared Kirk as Dr. Emmett, treat all the residents with dignity and respect. Mike Betcher as Senator Titus Savage, Joseph Katz as Judge Samuel Savage, and Lily Belle their wealthy socialite sister are the Savage stepchildren.
Annie McGrath has served as assistant director in training and provided much of the artist painting for the set. Leo Shen portrays the live John Thomas.
“This is a truly amazing cast and crew. Everyone has been delightful to work with on this production, developing a wonderful cohesive bond,” states director Moreland. “I believe 'The Curious Savage'' still speaks volumes about our relationships with people today, even if it is set in a simpler time period. We hope our patrons will enjoy this warm comedy, but also that it speaks to their hearts. The dialogue is powerful. Fair warning: you might want to have a tissue ready,”
Reserve your tickets early. This is one you may want to see more than once.
Tickets are available on-line at www.kingsplayers.org or by calling the 559- 584-7241. Temple Theatre is located at 514 Visalia Street in Hanford, California.