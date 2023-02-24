Breaking out of your comfort zone is the story of the Kings Players’ newest production — both on stage and behind the scenes.

First-time director Amanda Braden leads a cast of veterans and newcomers in “The New Kid on the Block,” a comedy about being open — or very closed off in the case of some characters — to new ideas.

“It’s just a silly, kind of goofy story where people are lying to each other or omitting information because they think their reverse psychology will work on everyone else,” Braden said.

kings players 2
From left to right, Kim Spicer, Joe Harding, Gary Rice and Ron. W. Bates, rehearse for "The New Kid on the Block" at the Temple Theater Thursday. 
kings players 4
Joe Harding, Gary Rice and Ron. W. Bates rehearse for an upcoming Kings Players production. 

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

