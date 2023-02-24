Breaking out of your comfort zone is the story of the Kings Players’ newest production — both on stage and behind the scenes.
First-time director Amanda Braden leads a cast of veterans and newcomers in “The New Kid on the Block,” a comedy about being open — or very closed off in the case of some characters — to new ideas.
“It’s just a silly, kind of goofy story where people are lying to each other or omitting information because they think their reverse psychology will work on everyone else,” Braden said.
Three retired curmudgeons are looking for a fourth roommate and when a woman (played by Kings Players regular Kim Spicer) expresses interest, it causes turmoil for the three men who are very set in their ways.
The show will mark the Kings Players debut of Gary Rice, who recently retired from teaching at Pioneer Elementary School. Rice retired after a stroke in 2022 that also derailed his intended Kings Players debut, as he was cast in “The Curious Savage,” but had to bow out to recover.
He said he’s now ready and eager to take on his first acting role since college. He said he’s glad that working with the Kings Players is keeping him busy in retirement, although he may be neglecting some of his other retirement plans to do so.
“You know, it’s funny. You have all these books planned out that you’re going to read when you retire and I haven’t touched a book,” Rice said.
Perhaps ironically, Rice plays a retired bookstore owner in the play.
While Rice has had a lifetime of practice addressing audiences as a teacher, he said that he does have a few butterflies as opening night draws near.
“It’s a different kind of jitters. I can talk in front of fourth graders all day long but, you know, you put me in front of adults and it’s a different story. There’s pressure. I’ve never had a part where I’ve had to remember this many lines,” he said.
Ron. W. Bates, a 40-year veteran with the Kings Players, plays perhaps the most curmudgeonly of the three curmudgeons. His character is the most opposed to change and fun, even going so far as to block every channel on the communal TV except for PBS.
“He’s irrational. He gets aggravated by a lot by things,” Bates said. “Which, of course, I’m having a great time doing.”
Bates said it’s possible he’s been typecast to play grumpy old men, but he’s happy to get any role the Players give him.
“I thoroughly enjoy it,” he said. “But I’m thrilled that by the end of the play, you learn that he’s got a softer side and that he’s maybe not such a bad guy after all. As an actor, you like to portray as many different traits in a human being as you can.”
Braden jumped at the chance to cast Bates, she said.
“I have always dreamed of working with that guy, he’s so awesome,” Braden said.
Braden is a long-time actor, having mostly done improvisational acting before becoming a Kings Players regular. The loose, on-the-spot flow of improv is nearly the exact opposite of the strict structure and repetition of directing a scripted play.
“What’s similar is that we work together getting the arrangements right while trying to figure out what the strength of every actor is,” Braden said. “I have some great actors and they’re just feeding off each other.”
Braden said that in her directorial debut, she has leaned heavily on assistant directors Elizabethe Lozano and Michael Barker as well as stage manager Vicki Ralston. She’s also having a great time directing actors she has worked beside in the past as well as helping new actors reach their potential, such as Susan Alcala, who will be on the Kings Players stage for the second time.
Alcala began auditioning for roles with the Players after seeing “Angel Street” in 2021 and being so fond of the experience, she wanted to try acting herself.
“She’s growing so much as an actor and I love to see it. It makes me feel like I might be effective. It’s like an experiment,” Braden said, laughing. “How much can I help mold them?”
"The New Kid on the Block," written by Pat Cook runs 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays March 3-19 and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, March 18. Tickets are available at KingsPlayers.org or by calling 584-7241. The Temple theater is located at 514 Visalia St., Hanford.