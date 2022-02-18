The Kings Players, located at the historic Temple Theatre, are set to begin Season 2022 with a great line-up of comic entertainment. The theater group has chosen to make this season a year to relax and laugh.
The theater has also been reconfigured to make “no step” access for wheelchairs and walkers possible. There are two wheelchairs spaces for their patrons if needed.
The first on the list is "The Money In Uncle George’s Suitcase" by Pat Cook and directed by Cyndie Maxwell. Uncle George invites his whole family for a weekend at his rustic cabin. Just as they are about to leave, having ingested who-knows-what for dinner, he reveals there is $500K hidden on the property somewhere. Well, perhaps they are not in such a rush to leave after all. What follows is a crazy combination of pettiness and greed! But who will find the money? This and all our shows this season are appropriate for the entire family.
Director Cyndie Maxwell said she is excited to get production underway after postponing this show twice in the last two years. Also exciting are the new and former Kings Players cast members that have joined her cast. New to the Kings Players stage is Pini Etchegoin who says this is something she has always wanted to try. She plays Mamie Jo – a bossy little gal who can be sarcastic as well. Kelsie Nichols plays Chelsie, an unhappy teen who is upset about leaving her dog, friends, the mall, etc. to go to the boring old mountains.
"Kelsie is a natural and having a great time," Maxwell said.
Kris Szovati is not new to the stage or Kings Players necessarily. She participated in some of the theater's online productions of Christmas comedies. She is an accomplished singer and actress, but is on the Temple Theater stage for the first time. She has the pleasure of playing Margaret, sister to George and Mamie Jo, and is, yes, sarcastic as well.
We also have Stephan DesJardins as Andrew, a preppy city fella; Evelyn Swift, also not cut out for country life, as his wife Gloria; Micheal Barker as Mitch, a man who does not lack in cynicism, and Abby Mattos as his wife Joanne, who just wants everyone to have a good time. You have seen these folks over the years, but may not recognize Evelyn and Abby as they were just 10 years old when they last graced our stage. Definitely not least is Joseph Katz as Uncle George, most recently seen in last year’s "Merry Christmas, Dear Grandpa" as Grandpa.