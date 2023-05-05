Jump

JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show will be a part of the Kings Fair this year.

The Kings Fair’s “Agriculture and All That Jazz” begins Thursday, June 15, and continues through Sunday, June 18. Pre-sale tickets for the Fair are on sale now.

Summer is heating up and so is the lineup of fun for this year, said CEO Dena Rizzardo in a release.

Special events and entertainment of note during the Fair include; Kids 12 and younger enter at no cost on Thursday; Two nights of racing this year including 360 Sprint Cars, Western Racesaver 305'S, IMCA Stock Cars on Friday and Saturday night; Live music performances by local entertainers; New food and commercial vendors; A new carnival; And new free grounds entertainment.

