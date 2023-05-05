The Kings Fair’s “Agriculture and All That Jazz” begins Thursday, June 15, and continues through Sunday, June 18. Pre-sale tickets for the Fair are on sale now.
Summer is heating up and so is the lineup of fun for this year, said CEO Dena Rizzardo in a release.
Special events and entertainment of note during the Fair include; Kids 12 and younger enter at no cost on Thursday; Two nights of racing this year including 360 Sprint Cars, Western Racesaver 305'S, IMCA Stock Cars on Friday and Saturday night; Live music performances by local entertainers; New food and commercial vendors; A new carnival; And new free grounds entertainment.
Entertainment this year includes many new free feature grounds acts such as Shark Encounters, JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show, several strolling entertainers, local and regional bands, and tributes to your favorite classic bands.
The Fair will bring in a new carnival provider this year, Classic Amusement. Classic Amusement of Hayward, California has been providing exciting rides, games and concessions to events on the West Coast for the last 30 years.
Important deadlines: All entry forms and fees must be completed by Friday, May 26, 2023. More details can be found under the “Fair Information” tab on the website. To secure tickets online, https://tickets.thekingsfair.com/tickets. For general information on the Kings Fair, visit https://thekingsfair.com/ or call (559) 584-3318.