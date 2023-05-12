The 2023 Kings Fair opens on Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18, featuring a wide variety of things to do, see and taste, and delivering this year’s theme — “Agriculture & All That Jazz.”
This year’s lineup includes new rides for all ages, including Super Slide, a colorful circus train, the Dizzy Dragons, the Astroliner, the Cliff Hanger, and the Sizzler. Additional rides include the Drop Tower, the Zipper and more.
Bringing in a new carnival provider to better service the community was top-of-mind this year for the fair, organizers said in a release.