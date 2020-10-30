You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kings EDC hosts virtual awards ceremony
0 comments

Kings EDC hosts virtual awards ceremony

HANFORD — The Kings County Economic Development Corporation held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening.

Rather than the dinner gala of the pre-COVID world, the Kings EDC hosted the ceremony virtually online.

The recipient of the President’s Award was JH Tackett Marketing Inc. The Chairman’s Award went to Nichols Farms and the Economic Development Partner Award winner was the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit https://www.kingsedc.org/.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News