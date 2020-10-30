Kings EDC hosts virtual awards ceremony

HANFORD — The Kings County Economic Development Corporation held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening.

Rather than the dinner gala of the pre-COVID world, the Kings EDC hosted the ceremony virtually online.

The recipient of the President’s Award was JH Tackett Marketing Inc. The Chairman’s Award went to Nichols Farms and the Economic Development Partner Award winner was the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit https://www.kingsedc.org/.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.