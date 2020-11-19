Kings County Farm Bureau: New lockdown gives us time to prepare for great 2021

By now, it is old news that Kings County, along with most of California, has regressed to the purple category of the state's Coronavirus matrix. When I learned of the transition, I was having lunch inside a restaurant for the first time since March. Sarcastically, my colleague asked, "Now what, do we need to move outside to finish lunch?" We shared a slightly uncomfortable laugh and stayed inside, for the record, but left our lunch with feelings of uncertainty and concern.
After the onslaught of text messages, emails and social media posts about the move, I looked at the organization's December 2020 and entire 2021 calendar: a not-so-short list of programs, events and meetings that are not likely to occur in light of these latest restrictions.
For a planner, this realization gave me pause. However, after calming down, I spotted the "silver lining" in this situation, and I think there is one for any organization wondering what to do next. For Kings County Farm Bureau, we've received the gift of time; now we have to use it to be better when we emerge from this pandemic. The first and most significant step for us is evaluation. We must use this time we've been given to consider the impacts of everything we do. To effectively do so, we measure the short and long-term effects of our work, and its value to our members and the community at large. And this isn't unique to us; any business, community organization or service provider will benefit from evaluating services provided, communication methods and customer relations.
With adequately timed efforts and maximizing the time left by our cleared calendar, all of us can come out of 2020 and 2021 leaner, more efficient, more effective and more engaged. As a community, let us commit to doing better, and we will all benefit from the effort.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
