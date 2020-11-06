Kings County Farm Bureau: 2021 Wine vs. Beer event canceled

Hopefully, by now, the 2020 General Election excitement has passed, and you are settling into life without political ads on TV, which is no doubt a relief. If you are anything like me, your focus has shifted to the uncertainty ahead: wondering about our economy's health, what flu season means for COVID-19, and how our country will react to this year's election results. While we cannot control any of those things, we can control our reactions and how we succeed in trying times.
After much deliberation, Kings County Farm Bureau has decided to cancel the 2021 Wine vs. Beer Showdown over concerns of COVID-19, citing variables outside the organization's control that are subject to change as the primary cause of the cancelation. The organization's leadership agreed that canceling this popular annual fundraiser now instead of planning the event and being forced to cancel closer to the event date was the best option when considering both undesirable choices. For us, this decision is a massive disappointment in a time full of upset. Coping with such disappointment in any business is a challenge and, more importantly, the next opportunity for success.
This cancelation is a perfect example of the need to be flexible and plan for the future no matter your organization, particularly amid a pandemic. Planning, reviewing, and adjusting that plan must happen regularly. Until this year, one could create a plan, work it, and achieve success without much turmoil, but not today. Projects require constant evaluation and adjustment. Whether we want to admit it or not, our operation methods have been changed for the foreseeable future, and before anyone gets back into a routine, the game will change again, likely several more times.
Hopefully, you have realized what living and operating during a pandemic has taught me: to be successful, you need a plan, and that plan must be flexible. Don't take that the wrong way and think that the goal isn't essential if it is subject to change. The value in a plan is having a benchmark to measure your actions. Setting goals allows you to determine if your efforts are moving your organization in the intended direction.
Flexibility even requires a strategy. Who are the decision-makers and advisors in your organization that will help you decide to change direction or stay the course? When do you need to make that decision? What are the action steps required to move in either direction? Knowing these details in advance removes last-minute stress and decision fatigue. A road map for success, no matter the options, will keep your organization on track and save your reputation. And a planned strategy applies to all of your organization's needs.
We planned to host the Wine vs. Beer event in January 2021, as we do every January. We reviewed that plan, identified the challenges that could result, and adjusted. In this case, the difficult decision was made to cancel our most popular annual fundraiser. Currently, we’re planning for an event on Jan. 20, 2022, and with any luck, I'll be writing in the future to explain how the strategy is working and extending an invitation.
Dusty Ference is the Executive Director of the Kings County Farm Bureau.
