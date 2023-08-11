The_Hanford_Sentinel_1956_11_26_page_4.jpg
Abel Meirellles hangs a painting to be sold by members of the Kins County Art League at the annual Christmas sale in this Nov. 26, 1956 file photo. 

 The Sentinel

As the Phoenix, the mythical golden bird associated with renewal and regeneration, rose from the ashes of its previous life; so, too, has the Kings County Art League reemerged and returned to its original roots.

In early 2023, the Kings County Art League, as a social organization,  made the decision to return to how they first began. Their mission is to provide a showcase for local artists in Kings County. The League has members who work in oil, watercolor and acrylic. Other artist talents are ceramics and pottery, mixed media, glass blowing, fiber arts, photography and calligraphy. 

Whatever the expression of art that you do that brings joy to your life, the League welcomes you.

wendy lewis
Art by Wendy Lewis of the Kings Art League is shown. 

Donna Galletti writes the Looking Back in Lemoore column for The Sentinel. She is a member and current Vice President of the Kings County Art League. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com.

