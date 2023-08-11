As the Phoenix, the mythical golden bird associated with renewal and regeneration, rose from the ashes of its previous life; so, too, has the Kings County Art League reemerged and returned to its original roots.
In early 2023, the Kings County Art League, as a social organization, made the decision to return to how they first began. Their mission is to provide a showcase for local artists in Kings County. The League has members who work in oil, watercolor and acrylic. Other artist talents are ceramics and pottery, mixed media, glass blowing, fiber arts, photography and calligraphy.
Whatever the expression of art that you do that brings joy to your life, the League welcomes you.
The group started in 1946 as a group of predominantly women artists, who in 1949 began displaying their art in shows sponsored by the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. They became an independent organization in 1957.
Looking back, the Kings County Art League made their way down to China Alley where their annual art show was held on Sunday afternoons. The group would enjoy a preview banquet at the Chinese Pagoda the evening before the art show. They later would venture to the Civic Auditorium for shows where a portion of the artwork was displayed outside. In 1989, at their 40th annual Spring Art Show, which was held on the grounds of the Civic Auditorium, they presented their art along with a craft fair and chalk-in.
The Kings County Art League has had many temporary homes; from the College of the Sequoias Hanford Center on Seventh Street to the Bastille Gallery, ending at the Old Courthouse.
One interesting fact, looking back, was as early as 1949, Hanford High School had an art club for budding young artists. It was known as the Daubers Club. Students in the 1960s who belonged to the club and held offices are current members of the Kings County Art League. These artists won awards for their artwork at the local high school art shows.
Many of the local art teachers in the 1960s were an inspiration for their students. Perhaps you, too, were a student of Nellie Cook, Paula Montgomery, Bob Marcellus, Mabel Craig or one of the many others who followed them?
The Kings County Art League currently meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in the Community Room of the IHOP restaurant located at 180 N. 11th Avenue in Hanford. There is a social hour from 5-6 p.m. and during that time, members are encouraged to bring a recent piece of work. At 5:30 p.m. there is a critique session. Two members are art teachers, and the League has members with over sixty years of art experience as well. It is always a learning experience to hear the comments about each piece of work.
In the future, the League plans to incorporate art demonstrations into their monthly meetings.
If you are a local artist and would like to meet other fellow artists, and continue learning in all phases of art, please consider joining as a member of the Kings County Art League. Dues are $25 a year for an individual, and $40 per couple/family.
If you would like to purchase art from artist members, they will be attending the Farmers Market Event at Tractor Supply in Hanford (1625 W. Hayden Avenue) on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please stop by the booth to see the works of art that will be for sale. They will feature paintings in oil, watercolor and acrylic; ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, and greeting cards featuring photography and watercolors.
To get a jump start on your holiday shopping they will also be holding a Members Market in the Atrium of the Hanford Branch of FAST Credit Union on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
An Art Show is planned in the future, so stay tuned for details on both upcoming events.