On a very nice breezy evening on June 5, 2022, the Kings Symphony Orchestra performed its Pops Concert in the Park for a very welcoming crowd in front of the Hanford Civic Auditorium under the direction of Jeff Fritz.
Emma Woodward, 18, was the featured violin soloist. Emma was the runner-up in the Young Artists Competition held in March. Also featured was the Mighty Oak Chorus from Visalia.
This concert ends the 58th season of the Kings Symphony. The next concert will be held in October. Donations are gladly accepted to keep the art of fine music alive in our community. Further information: Kings Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 943, Hanford, CA 93232