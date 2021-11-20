Local musician JJ Brown will be performing with his band and The Appletons on Friday, Nov. 26 at Hop Forged Brewing Company in Hanford.
The event will begin at 8:30 p.m., right after the Hanford Christmas Parade. The show is free and for all ages.
This will be Brown’s first time performing a live show in Hanford since December 2019, where he performed at the Hanford Fox Theater with Thompson Square. Brown was the winner of the 2019 KJUG Country Contest, which sent him to perform a record label showcase on Broadway in Nashville. Hop Forged Brewing Company named their Hazelnut Brown beer “Downtown JJ Brown” after the win, pairing the artist to the venue in support.
The last time Brown performed at the venue was November 2019. Brown was forced to cancel all of his remaining shows in 2020 and some in 2021 due to the pandemic, but has recently begun performing again. He performed four showcases in Nashville this year and was invited to perform at the Sacramento Country in The Park concert at the Sacramento Fairgrounds with Kip Moore, Little Big Town and many others.
The Appletons are a married country/blues duo from Bakersfield and are keeping the roots alive with their organic sound.
“I’ve been waiting a long time to perform in Hanford again and I couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with my friends and these other amazing artist. It’s going to be a fun night,” Brown said in a release.
The Hanford Christmas Parade will take place that evening at 6 p.m., so parking will be available on side streets and in designated parking areas until the streets reopen after the parade, which should be around 7:30 or 8 p.m.
