Kenny G performs at The Parker
Kenny G performs at The Parker on April 10, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale Florida. The jazz musician will perform at the Visalia Fox Theatre in April. 

 AP

Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27.

Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.

Kenny G started his career in 1982 as a saxophonist and has been mesmerizing millions of people with his unique sound ever since. Kenny G’s influential music has been known to be in iconic movie soundtracks, such as "Dying Young" (with Julia Roberts) and "The Bodyguard" (starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston). More recently, he contributed to the soundtrack of Nickelodeon’s "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run" in 2021, with his cover of, “My Heart Will Go On” as well as “Gary’s Song.”

