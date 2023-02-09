Legendary jazz musician, Kenny G, will perform live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on Thursday, April 27.
Tickets will go on sale officially to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets and Fox Passes may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.org, by stopping by the Visalia Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (559) 625-1369.
Kenny G started his career in 1982 as a saxophonist and has been mesmerizing millions of people with his unique sound ever since. Kenny G’s influential music has been known to be in iconic movie soundtracks, such as "Dying Young" (with Julia Roberts) and "The Bodyguard" (starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston). More recently, he contributed to the soundtrack of Nickelodeon’s "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run" in 2021, with his cover of, “My Heart Will Go On” as well as “Gary’s Song.”
Did you know that Kenny G earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1997 for playing the longest note ever recorded using a saxophone? With an original goal of 30 minutes, the talented artist surpassed the original goal by holding an E flat on his sax for 45 minutes and 47 seconds.
He’s produced 18 compilation albums, 41 single albums, three live albums and 15 studio albums (including two beautiful Christmas albums). Kenny G has been nominated for several Grammy awards; winning Best Instrumental Composition for his piece “Forever in Love.” He has also won two NAACP awards (1994, 1998) for “Outstanding Jazz Artist.” And in 1989 and 1994 he won the Soul Train Music Awards for “Best Jazz Album.”
Kenny G continues to amaze crowds all over the world with his smooth jazz and iconic sound. Come and experience a night with Kenny G at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Please call The Fox if you have any questions, at 559-625-1369.