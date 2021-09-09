Scottland Concerts and JazzConcerts.com welcome the re-opening of the original 1995 Outdoor Concert Series at the Bastille in Hanford.
The outdoor theatre has been expanded to allow for greater comfort and better viewing from all areas. The seats have been augmented to allow for greater spacing between chairs and more room between rows to address both your comfort and safety in our current COVID-19 environment.
State-of-the-art lights and sound will offer guests a “once in a life time” experience as both the Bastille and Courthouse Stage come alive with a choreographed sound and light show synchronized with the evening's live performance.
All advance tickets and fresh “Grab & Go” food and “Pre-Packaged” beverages including craft beer and wine are sold exclusively online in advance of the performance. Additional drink tickets can be purchase on site using cash only.
Concert Guests of all ages will select the number of seats to purchase first, then be prompted a second option to “buy tickets” for the individual optional food and beverage items and quantities prior to check out and credit card fulfillment.
During concert day the box office will provide a simple wrist band for each ticket and have customers' food and beverage tickets waiting. This COVID-19 advance protocol allows for seamless delivery of all items once inside the venue.
The Bastille patio will be open in advance and the doors to the main concert grounds will open by 6 p.m. — approximately one hour prior to showtime. Chris Botti’s performance will include a brief intermission and the concert will conclude by 10 p.m.
Chris Botti and his absolutely incredible ensemble of “world class” musicians and vocalists are thrilled to be performing in Hanford on this patriotic day, according to a release.
Ample free parking is available throughout downtown Hanford. The Bastille entrance is at 320 N. Douty Street near Superior Dairy. Quality and clean restroom facilities and hand-washing stations are located inside the concert venue.
See www.chrisbotti.com for tickets or more information.
