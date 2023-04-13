I saw this quote about laughing: “You don’t stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing.”

As I reflect on this, I think about this Saturday’s comedians Dave Yates, Daniel Betts, Antonio Martinez, and Trent Babb and how they are geared to make Hanford laugh.

This Saturday’s headliner is Dave Yates. He is a Los Angeles-based writer, comedian and actor.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. 

