I saw this quote about laughing: “You don’t stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing.”
As I reflect on this, I think about this Saturday’s comedians Dave Yates, Daniel Betts, Antonio Martinez, and Trent Babb and how they are geared to make Hanford laugh.
This Saturday’s headliner is Dave Yates. He is a Los Angeles-based writer, comedian and actor.
Dave performs stand-up comedy nationally while also selling his wildly successful HaHa Hot Sauce. He is also co-host of the recovery-centered 12 Questions Podcast. His TV appearances include Amazon's "Laughs After Dark," Rain Wilson's "SoulPancake Network" and "Kendra On Top" on WeTV. He has appeared nationally in such comedy festivals including SLO Comedy Fest and the prestigious Gilda's LaughFest. Not only that, he has an album that is on regular rotation on SiriusXM titled "One Long Merch Pitch."
Also, to make us laugh is Daniel Betts. He is originally from Chicago. New to comedy after moving to California, he walked on stage at the Oil City Comedy Royal Rumble comedy competition and took first place. He was featured at The World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles in the Main Room. He has performed with big names in the industry including Howie Mandel and David Koechner and opening for folks like Joey Diaz, Theo Von and Joel McHale, to name a few! He was asked to go to Afghanistan with Armed Forces Entertainment to perform for our deployed troops as part of the GIs of Comedy Tour. In California’s Central Valley, Daniel runs the longest-running open mic in Bakersfield’s history every Thursday night, where he also runs a monthly show.
Antonio Martinez is a stand-up comedian with a lovable personality. He was raised in the Central Valley. He has a unionized view of growing up with immigrants in South East Fresno. Martinez is the third of six children and the only son. As a first generation Mexican-American, his unique cultural diversity is what audiences respond to most. When Antonio is not on stage, you can find him on his podcast, The Wise One.
The emcee, and our favorite comrade in organizing stand-up comics for Hanford Multicultural Theater at the Lil’ Brick Theater, is Trent Babb. For over nine years, Trent Babb has made crowds laugh as a shameless goofball and passionate performer. He states his humor is based on his insecurities being a husband and father. He’s influenced by Jim Carrey and Brian Regan. We’ve known Trent for about five years. One year he offered stand-up comedy lessons to a select group in Hanford.
Get your tickets on our website at www.HanfordMTC.com for $15 or at the door for $20. There’s two shows to select from. Time choices are 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15. All at our new location at 119 ½ N. Douty. The theater is right across from Huggy’s Bar. Look for a storefront window with lots of neon lights. The theater is through the door of that crazy lit up window.
Remember a monthly dose of laughter does a body good.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.