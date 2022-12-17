Central Coast-based musician Cavan O’Neill is single-handedly filling Hanford’s Sunday morning air with the music of the community’s historic pipe organs.
O’Neill, born in Belfast, Ireland, moved to the States as a child and now lives in Pismo Beach. Every weekend, he makes the four-hour round trip to Hanford to play pipe organs at two different local churches.
“There are four churches in Hanford that have pipe organs and none of them were really played,” O’Neill said. “So that was kind of my goal — to help the community have music back in their churches.”
O’Neill serves as the music director at the First Episcopal Church of the Saviour, 519 N. Douty St., where he performs during Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. He then packs up and walks a few blocks west to perform at the 11 a.m. service of the First United Methodist Church, 505 N. Redington St.
Hanford currently has five historic pipe organs. In addition to the two played by O’Neill, the others can be found at The First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Reformed Church, while a 1927 Mighty Wurlitzer still occasionally accompanies silent films at the Hanford Fox Theater.
O’Neill will perform multiple times during various church services at the Episcopal Church leading up to Christmas Day. A Longest Night performance is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as well as two Christmas Eve services set for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and an 11 a.m. service Christmas Day. He will also perform during a 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service at the Methodist Church.
“It’s going to be a busy day,” he said.
Fittingly, Christmas Eve also marks the anniversary of O’Neill’s first Hanford performance. He first played at the Episcopal Church last year when he sat in for then-music director Tyrell McKenzie, who fell ill before the holiday performance.
When McKenzie left the position earlier this year, Rev. Julie Kelly thought O’Neill might know a replacement, but didn’t realize it would be him.
“I thought he might know an organist here in the Central Valley and when I asked, he said, ‘Yeah — me. Let me be your organist,’” Kelly said. “He’s doing an excellent job. We’re thrilled to have him.”
Kelly said that the sound of the pipe organ, a 1911 Murray M. Harris Organ Co. instrument, welcoming the congregation on Sundays provides a needed element to her worship services.
“It’s critical,” she said. It completely changes the culture and the ambiance of a worship service to be able to sing. Not to mention that we have this gorgeous cathedral space and this organ is one of the largest organs in the entire San Joaquin Valley — if not the largest — and it deserves to be played. Our people love being able to listen to it and feel it vibrate through their bodies and through the floorboards.”
Recently, O'Neill also reached out to Rev. Pablo Daniel Róvere at the Methodist Church when he heard they were in need of a musician.
Pat George, the congregation’s pianist for about 20 years, died in 2021 and it had been a challenge to find a replacement, according to church member Jim Gregory.
While George played piano during services, the church’s pipe organ was very rarely played over the course of those years — until O’Neill took the seat a few months ago.
“We’re very grateful to have him,” said Gregory.
O’Neill, who had also performed “on-and-off” at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang for years, was given the gift of musical appreciation from his grandmother. While in Belfast as a young child, O’Neill saw her play, sing and play piano at church, instantly sparking his own journey in music.
“Seeing her, I said, ‘I want to do that,’” he said.
It wasn’t until moving to Massachusetts with family and seeing the golden pipes of the organ at the Church of St. Charles in Pittsfield that he was inspired to play the keys. The very next week, he played “Ode to Joy” during services.
“I think I was 11 years old and I haven’t stopped playing since,” he said.
His grandmother would go on to teach him music by metronome, instilling a sense of beat and timing.
O’Neill would keep another type of rhythm while not performing music. He works as a horologist, repairing antique clocks at Renaissance Antiques of Solvang.
“I take antique clocks, anywhere from the early 1600s to the late 1800s and I restore the movements,” he said.
What O’Neill does for the stopped-in-time clocks is similar to what he does for the previously-unplayed pipe organs of Hanford.
“I give them new life,” he said.