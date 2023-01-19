Cultural wasteland? I’ve heard people use that phrase to describe the Valley.
Many of my friends have left for big cities and greener pastures, seeking art museums and higher-brow entertainment. But, when I ask if they are attending any events, I hear deterrents like fighting the traffic, the cost, the crowds, the parking. The culture is there, but where are they?
I came across a book in the library titled "Valley Light: Writers of the San Joaquin." It was written in 1978. I recognized many of the featured authors. C.G. Hanzlicek was my poetry teacher at Fresno State. Wilma Elizabeth McDonald hosted me at her house to watch "Shakespeare in Love." I’ve heard of Gary Soto, who wrote "The Elements of the San Joaquin." And poet Philip Levine is very well known.
One of my favorite authors is Gerald Haslam. Thirty years ago he wrote "The Other California." I go back often and read his essays. He grew up in Oildale, outside of Bakersfield, and embraces the Dust Bowl influence in much of his writing. I was lucky enough to meet him at a signing.
Best known of all is William Saroyan, who (according to Wikipedia) is considered the greatest writer of the 20th century. He wrote "The Daring Young Man on the Flying Trapeze." He turned down the 1939 Pulitzer Prize for his play, "The Time of Your Life." His most famous works are "My Name is Aram" and "The Human Comedy."
As a journalism student in 1977, we all dreaded being the student picked every year to interview the icon for the college newspaper. The sacrificial lamb met with the curmudgeon, who over the years was probably tired of these interviews. The reporter came back shaken, but not stirred.
There are others: Sculptor Varaz Samuelian, who has a studio in downtown Fresno. Audra McDonald, who was launched at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre. Mark Arax, who wrote "The King of California" (about the man who drained Lake Tulare) was a journalism classmate.
The Valley has culture because we have a diverse mix of cultures. Armenian, Hispanic, Chinese, Japanese, Native American, German, Swedish, Hmong, Portuguese and more. We absorb their stories, their artwork and their food. We are a Jackson Pollock painting.
Join nine local authors at the Kings County Library in Hanford on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. This is a free event.