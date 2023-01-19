Sunny head shot (1).jpg

Sunny Frazier

Cultural wasteland? I’ve heard people use that phrase to describe the Valley.

Many of my friends have left for big cities and greener pastures, seeking art museums and higher-brow entertainment. But, when I ask if they are attending any events, I hear deterrents like fighting the traffic, the cost, the crowds, the parking. The culture is there, but where are they?

 I came across a book in the library titled "Valley Light: Writers of the San Joaquin." It was written in 1978. I recognized many of the featured authors. C.G. Hanzlicek was my poetry teacher at Fresno State. Wilma Elizabeth McDonald hosted me at her house to watch "Shakespeare in Love." I’ve heard of Gary Soto, who wrote "The Elements of the San Joaquin." And poet Philip Levine is very well known.

Recommended for you