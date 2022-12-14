The Visalia Players’ Ice House Theater will become a cozy, warm cabaret venue this weekend.

This year’s annual Holiday Cabaret show, running Dec. 15-18, has a “Home for the Holidays” theme.

“The show is about what it means to be home — or to not be home — during the holidays,” said director and performer Charlotte Da Rosa.

rehearse

Members of the Visalia Players rehearse for the upcoming Holiday Cabaret. 

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you