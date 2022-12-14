This year’s annual Holiday Cabaret show, running Dec. 15-18, has a “Home for the Holidays” theme.
“The show is about what it means to be home — or to not be home — during the holidays,” said director and performer Charlotte Da Rosa.
Featuring a cast of nearly 20 notable theater performers from around the Valley, the show aims to give audiences a laid back musical treat while creating a festive holiday mood.
The performers will do renditions of beloved classic and contemporary holiday songs from radio, musical theater and even television.
“We want to spread joy and love and coziness with the audience,” Da Rosa said.
The show, while planned and staged in advance, isn’t scripted, Da Rosa said, which gives each of the three performances throughout the weekend its own feel and shows can take on a life of their own.
“What I love about a cabaret is that it’s interactive. We’re talking, we’re not saying dialogue behind that clear fourth wall – there is no fourth wall. We’re communicating directly with the audience and it becomes interactive. I love that freedom,” Da Rosa said.
The show, now in its fourth year at the Ice House Theater, started as a small impromptu set of performances that didn’t even take place on stage, but in the theater’s lobby. Due to growing demand and popularity, the show is now on the theater’s main stage.
This year’s show includes performances by Gloriann Arnett, Alyssa Coffey, Becca Coffey-Godfrey, Joe Da Rosa, Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa, Allison Marquez-Djordjevic, Hannah Peltzer Dutton, Jerel Dutton, Andres Garcia, Velva Hampson, Antony Lotenero, Rick Lotenero, Jennifer Masters, Jack O'Leary, Will Peltzer, Adrienne Terry, Matt Terry and Daniel Townsend.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 and are available through http://www.visaliaplayers.org or by calling (559) 734-3900. The Ice House Theater is located at 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia.