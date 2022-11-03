The Hanford West Huskies girls water polo team advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division III Playoffs following a 15-7 win over No. 15 seed Frontier High School on Nov. 1 in Hanford.
The No. 2 seed Huskies raced out to an early 12-1 lead after two periods of play and cruised to the victory. The Huskies will host No. 10 seed Stockdale High School on Thursday, Nov. 3 in Hanford. A win, and the Huskies would advance to the semifinals and host the winner between No. 6 seed Monache and No. 14 seed Porterville. The semifinals would be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In their victory over Stockdale, Hanford West was led by Drew Black who scored seven goals. Sofia Gonzalez finished with four goals, while Alissa Cano added two goals. Yanitza Almeida and Jordyn Aspeitia each had one goal. Logan Escalera had 12 saves in the goal.