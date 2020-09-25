HMTC This Week: Write on!

There are classes in screenwriting, TV writing, playwriting, poetry, fiction/short story writing, standup and even comedy sketch writing. Some of these classes can be found in colleges, theater companies, and online. If you learn any of these writing forms from someone that has done it for years, you are doing a service to your writing.
Tom Blank is a Groundlings comedy sketch writer in Los Angeles. People come from all over to take his sketch writing classes at the famous Groundlings Theater and School. In his classes he tells his students to write a moment each day. He said, “Write something you observe or noticed and keep it in a notebook.” He said that this notebook would be a good source for comedy sketches. This writing of observations is also advice for poetry and standup comedy professionals. Famous author Steven King tells new writers to write at least 10 pages a day. Good recommendations from two writers, but how do you know what moments or observations is worthy to write down in a notebook? What do you write to fill ten pages?
I studied with Obie award-winning playwright Maria Irene Fornes. There were a group of us from all parts of the country participating in the Hispanic Playwright lab. A particularly flattering honor because we were handpicked to be in the class. The classes were held at a rehearsal space in New York City. We wrote in the mornings every day after 20 minutes of relaxation exercises. Fornes guaranteed that the relaxation state clears the mind to write optimally. She’d say that in this relaxation state the subconscious will reveal what it wants you to put down on paper. Some people would call this listening to the ‘inner voice.’ She also said, “If you write in this way, you will get more pages of writing and the work will be interesting.” When I learned to write in this way, ten pages was in fact easier to write. The writing also didn’t feel like work.
Mr. Blank’s method of writing a moment a day trains the writer to be observant. Ms. Fornes’ method of relaxation and allowing the subconscious to create characters and journeys yields many writing pages if you allow the free-flow. Truly, their methods are worthy for the new writer. However, some feel outlines work best. They come to the table with a character and a journey. If that is better for the writer then this is the direction that must be followed. However, I can’t imagine that day to day observations and inner voices are not part of this process anyway.
Characters and story ideas do come from you. Regardless of the method, the best advice is to learn what works from other writers and incorporate it if it works for you. From them, you will develop a writing style that helps you write.
Go forth and write on!
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
