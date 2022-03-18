Working on new plays is a creative process that HMTC enjoys. It demands a lot of work and attention. Yet, there is joy in participating on a piece that all involved use their creativity.
Working on a short two-week period on "LOUISA MAY ALCOTT - THE POWER OF A WOMAN," admittedly was scary at times. In professional theater, actors work six hours a day, five days a week, for three weeks with ample assistants and paid personnel. In a theater such as HMTC, we rely on volunteers who have limited time.
The good of the time-crunch is that you learn to succinct volunteer’s creativity. These volunteers' only reward is the experience and learning something new. Much respect for these volunteers who devote their time and creativity.
Our volunteers learned that working on a new play is like working on an uncut diamond that needs to be cut, recut, and polished precisely.
As I write this it occurs to me that creativity is the fountain of youth. A quick check on the internet to see if anyone else has said this before, I found these quotes.
“The fountain of youth lies in creativity. When you create something new, you renew yourself.”
— Beth Muecke
“There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life... When you learn to tap this source, you will have truly defeated age.”
— Sophia Loren.
Our volunteers on this play found the fountain of youth. Michael, our new sound and light person, is very excited by this new experience. He said that two weeks ago he had to turn his ‘welder brain’ into the creativity of a sound-and-light board technician, but doing so has opened his creativity. He has started writing poetry and looking forward to being on the stage. He does not know this yet, but I am casting him in the new play about the Mussel Slough.
Hanford Multicultural Theater is all about a place to create and allow creativity to bring joy to your life. What can be any healthier?