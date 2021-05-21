Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is connected to a program at Amazon called AmazonSmile. This is a program in which an Amazon shopper, with just a click on a computer during purchasing Amazon goods, would allow a 0.5% of eligible purchases to be donated to HMTC without any extra expense to the shopper.
If everyone in Kings County did the smile.amazon.com program and put in HMTC as the recipient, these pennies would fund HMTC for years.
Though 0.5% is not a large donation individually it is still a great way to take advantage of a service that is being used anyways. The bonus is that it is no extra cost to the shopper. Amazon simply takes a percentage and drops it into the nonprofit bank account in a blink of an eye. It is simple and an automatic way to contribute to HMTC.
It works this way: the shopper indicates they want to choose Hanford Multicultural Theater Company as their target nonprofit. When the shopper is online, he or she must put in their browser smile.amazon.com and the rest is done by Amazon Foundation. It is not a separate account, just a separate URL. The shopper can always look at the tally of donations added by their purchases to HMTC.
There is no extra expense from the Amazon customer and AmazonSmile Foundation does the calculation and forwards the funds into HMTC bank account. If every single person in Kings County made one purchase on Smile.Amazon.com just once a year, the support for this new theater company would be enormous.
Also, Hanford Multicultural Theater Company has a list on Amazon.com of needed items. An Amazon shopper can donate in that way, too. To find that list hover over Accounts & Lists, then Find a List or Registry. Type Hanford Multicultural Theater Company and select Search. A list pops up of needed supplies for Hanford Multicultural.
A donation through Smile.Amazon.com or searching a list of needed items by HMTC are easy ways to donate to Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. These donations are very appreciated by the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, nonprofit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.