HMTC and the only bookstore in Kings County, My Corazon, will host an evening of standup comedians featuring Pete Munoz on July 16. Then on July 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 and Aug. 1 a comedy play I wrote some years ago called "Death of a Social Security Benefit" will also premiere in Hanford. Is that too much comedy for Hanford? Let us hope not.
Standup comedy is still active in the U.S. comedians still find any place that will take them to test material in front of an audience. Pete Munoz, Jeremiah Nation, Tony Martins and Trent Babb will light up the stage with their comedy in a bookstore that will transform into a comedy club. It will be a sight to behold that evening.
"Death of a Social Security Benefit" will show in a church. That is right — in a church. It is the oldest church in Kings County being taken care of by the Kings County Historical Society. It will be startling to the audience to see a theater inside a church building. No harm to the building, every theatrical feature is held in place by scaffolds. Something that must be seen to believe. As a thank you for space, HMTC will give 50% of proceeds to the organization to help maintain the building.
The Standup comedy show is 7 p.m. Friday, July 16 Tickets are limited and are $15 a seat. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at 300 N. Irwin Street in Old Downtown Hanford. The bookstore is across from the Hanford Civic Park. Or online tickets can be purchased at http://www.HMTC.ticketleap.com/standup-comedy
Add a play to your palate and see "Death of a Social Security Benefit" with show dates July 23, 24, 25 and July 30, 31, August 1. Shows are at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the Sundays are 2 p.m. matinees. The play features actors from the area: Don Brakeman, Silvia Gonzalez S., Greg Gonzales and Sarah McCullough. These tickets can be purchased at My Corazon Bookstore at 300 N. Irwin in Hanford and online tickets are available at http://www.HMTC.Ticketleap.com/social-security
Join in on the fun and see both shows!
