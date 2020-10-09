HMTC This Week: Theater company debuts new podcast

Hanford Multicultural Theater Company announces the debut of a podcast. It came available on Oct. 4. The podcast is called HMTC Behind the Scenes. It is co-hosted by Camia Scherer and myself (always happy to do voice work again.)
This podcast will keep the public abreast of HMTC activities and serve as a theater information channel. It will feature artists, associates affiliated with HMTC, events by the theater, and discussions about the performing arts.
Those of you who are unfamiliar with a podcast it is an audio program like Talk Radio. You subscribe to it with a device, or locate podcasts shows and episodes on websites. Podcasts are convenient for the listener to tune in at any time. There are 144 million podcast listeners according to Edison Research. Podcasts cover a wide range of subjects.
The concept for a theater podcast came in the fall of 2019. Equipment was acquired and in January, tinkering with the equipment began. Then the shelter-in-place mandate was issued. This was a good time for HMTC to start producing a podcast show.
We planned for an October 2020 debut and we are on target. Those who listen in will see a list of episodes. Episode one is an interview with Julio Cesar Gonzalez, Jr., the short film writer and director of "Uber Driver."
Episode two is with actor Don Brakeman giving his experience and tips for actors. Episode three is the charming Angel Pean, the winner of the Hanford Monologue Slam - Cyber Edition. Episode 4 is a discussion with actors after a COVID-19 safe rehearsal.
Episode one highlights the journey of Julio Cesar Gonzalez Jr., (no relation to this author) in writing and directing the home-grown film "The Uber Driver." This film was shot completely in Hanford. "The Uber Driver" features actors from HMTC. Mr. Gonzalez also won an award for this film. He is someone to watch. Be it writing, directing, or acting, Julio is a rare breed of an artist and creator.
Second podcast episode is with Don Brakeman. He lives in Hanford. He is a talented and experienced actor with a generous theater heart. He has graced HMTC with directing, teaching Shakespeare, and actor techniques. He is a cherished member of HMTC. He spent time in Hollywood and Las Vegas’ acting scene. Don is a mountain of information. The podcast episode is full of his insight and his passion for acting.
Episode three features Angel Pean, the winner of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company’s third annual Hanford Monologue Slam — Cyber Edition. The interview gives insight of a passionate actress who is already making inroads in the competitive world of acting. She gives actor tips. and discusses her monologue cyber win. She is fun to listen to on this podcast episode.
Episode four features performers of the puppet play "DON’T JUST LOOK." This play is sponsored by Arts and Accessibility with California Arts Council. Christopher De La Rosa, Ricardo Sierra, Omar Pimentel, and I talk candidly after a successful voice recording for a future puppet play production.
There are more interviewees in the wings. The next podcast will be with; Mark Saltzman, the owner of Kiwuppet Studios; David Acevedo the director of Teatro Latino and San Francisco City Theater Company; and Hollywood actresses Brandi Aguilar and Adelina Saldana.
To listen to the podcast episodes, find a link on our webpage, Facebook page, or your favorite podcast app. If using search engine put in "HMTC BEHIND THE SCENES PODCAST."
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
