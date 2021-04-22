HMTC This Week: The show must go on

Linda Amayo-Hassan is a wonderful artist. She is an actress, director, playwright, and is on the faculty of Chabot College in Hayward, California. I was introduced to her wonderful acting abilities years ago at a production of my play in Kansas City.
She is now Artistic Director of the recently formed theater company Theatre Cultura. She is doing a Zoom production of her play "LA LECHUZA" which I hope you watch. I am in it and so is Salma Alatore, a member of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.
“'LA LECHUZA' is a fun family adventure filled with Mexican folklore, family dynamics and the bravery and decency of a young Mexican-American girl. This production is free or pay-what-you-can. 'LA LECHUZA' is a play that is in English with a little Spanish and is suitable for all people of all ages in all communities,” reads Broadway World-San Francisco, which highlights virtual events. “You can also meet the actors live on ZOOM immediately following each performance.”
Our local actress Salma plays a young girl in the production, and I play Catrina, the folklore Dia de Los Muertos symbol. I will be wearing one of the elaborate hats that have been seen on the Nov. 2 skeletons in Hanford, California at HMTC’s Hanford Dia de Los Muertos event.
The cast of "LA LECHUZA" is delightful. They are Salma Maria Alatorre, Salvador Benavides, Carla Gallardo, Guadalupe Angeles Larrieta, Stephanie Marquez, Jovita Molina, Michelle Navarrete, Ella Duarte-Trattner, Paris Duarte-Trattner, Miguel Mendoza and Sam Vegas. The crew includes playwright Linda Amayo-Hassan, director April Ballesteros, stage manager Elaina Medeiros, assistant stage manager Daisy Acosta-Campos, poster and ZOOM backgrounds by J. Alex, and sound design is by Cesar Zavala, and Caleb Lafcadio.
This production is via Zoom live stream and hosted by PlayGround San Francisco. The opening night is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, with subsequent shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and again at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
I applaud these brave theater companies using the internet to do shows. It’s a new medium for artists. As they say, the show must go on. Teatro Cultura is doing just that with Linda Amayo-Hasson in the forefront.
Get your tickets at https://tickets.playground-sf.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=278
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
