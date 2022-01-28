In many schools, the book "Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott, published in 1868, is a mandatory read. The story is considered a favorite by both adults and children and has spun many play and film adaptations. In film, there are at least five film adaptations with the most recent in 2019. What is new, is a play about the life of the author. HMTC is thrilled to bring to Hanford the life story of this famous author in a play titled "LOUISA MAY ALCOTT: THE POWER OF A WOMAN" by Pamela Sterling.
If you are new to this author, Louisa was an American novelist, short story writer, and poet. In fact, by 1880s standards, she was quite a feminist, and was active in the women's suffrage throughout her life. Since March is Women’s Month, what better way to celebrate the month.
A coincidence is that "Little Women" was published in 1868 the same year that the oldest church in Kings County was built which is located at 14060 Hackett Street in Hanford. This is the location for HMTC acting classes and this play production.
Also, the location of the play is the headquarters of the Kings County Historical Society. The Kings County Historical Society cares for the 1868 church and grounds. HMTC joyously gives fifty percent of ticket sales to the preservation of the church.
The play will be produced in March on these special days: March 10, 11, 12, and 13. The playwright, also a gifted actress, will play the part of Louisa May Alcott.
Get more information on our website at www.HanfordMTC.com, or by calling HMTC at 559-997-3838. Digital tickets will be available at https://hmtc.ticketleap.com and paper tickets at My Corazon bookstore at 300 N. Irwin Street in downtown Hanford.
