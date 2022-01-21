I had a conversation with an artist about a script he had just read. He mentioned some elements about it, and I said that the script sounded like a skit. After some thought, I asked myself — what is a skit?
Some might think skits are short pieces whereas plays are longer. This might not be true since plays can be as short as one-minute and there are ample ten-minute play contests.
Then what is a sketch? You may be familiar with sketches on TV shows like "SNL." Those sketches rapidly get to the humor or the point. They usually consist of one scene that is complete with a beginning, middle and end and often are humorous all the way through.
So, is a skit like a sketch? I have seen sketches as short as a page. A skit is usually longer than one page.
In general, a skit grabs attention, identifies the characters and the situation and resolves the story in 2-10 minutes. Actors may have a script, but the script is more like an outline for performance.
Whereas a play, whether short or long, has layers of story-telling which involves more complex characters. By this I mean that the characters unravel in the story.
My experience is that a skit would be an informal performance intended to educate or inform. Much like you see at clubs, schools and churches.
Mark W Sasse, a playwright and author states that length is not a good indicator of whether a particular script is a play or skit. He states “… the difference is the context and preparation which separate skits from plays…Skits are often meant to augment a very specific event or situation.” He adds, “Plays, on the other hand, must stand on their own.”
Mr. Sasse states that skits do not care with character development or even a cohesive plot. That they are meant to entertain or make a point. An extremely short play, must have clear character development and precise language according to him. What Sasse means by precise language is that the dialogue cannot be ad libbed or changed.
Skits, and sketches in front of audiences, will have the tendency to be ad libbed. Which is fine with that type of work. An audience reaction becomes part of the sketch or skit. Actors with the audience interaction often enhance the skit while in presentation.
Also, it is usual that a skit is usually performed in one- or two-day performance outlet. Whereas a play, short or long has more performances.
Skits, sketches, and plays are different from one another in some ways, but each aim to entertain or inform an audience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.