HMTC This Week: The beginnings of a theater

Last week HMTC Business Manager, Raymond Gomez and his mother came to visit our space. They came equipped with masks and used the sanitizer at the front door. They came eager to see the new sound booth, scaffolds with lights, a huge stage, and newly painted seats.
“We have grown!” exclaimed Raymond. “No more performances out in the cold with motorcycles, cars and train noises.”
Raymond, who acted in the play "BOXCAR" in the cold days of November 2018 outdoors at the Kings Art Center courtyard, had to strip off his shirt in near-frigid temperatures. Blankets were passed out to audience members as actors portrayed suffering triple digit temperatures on stage. The play took place in the insufferable heat of a boxcar. This is real acting that took place. Unfortunately, Raymond’s dedication to his role made him ill. Yet he still performed to the end of the run.
New theaters can rise from anywhere. In Chicago I went to a theater that had only 15 seats. South of Hanford in New Hall I went to a theater with eight seats in the audience. Sometimes there are no seats. I remember a theater giving me a 2’x2’ carpet piece to sit on the floor for a show.
Forming a theater requires passion and funds. Sweat equity is also very good, but it cannot be the main thing to run a theater. There are expenses to just put people together in a room. It takes generosity from state, county, city, corporations, people and other nonprofits to help a theater company function.
I have worked in Chicago theater companies in the literary department. I thought the institutions I worked at were well funded since they had a space, and paid personnel. However, every year there was financial woes and a paid development director stressed out for most of the year. The development director worked the grant applications and corporate donations. It was their job to keep the theater funded and personnel paid. Now at HMTC, I understand their situation.
Our early days was my digging into my savings to pay for a location to do theater. I find that this is like many stage theater companies coming to fruition. The founder of a women’s theater in Chicago that produced two of my plays made decisions on whether to pay her rent or the rent for her theater every month.
Yes, HMTC began as outdoor performers. Today we have an indoor location. Who knows about tomorrow. I am not going to think about it. Today is what matters to HMTC.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
