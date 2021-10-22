HMTC as a multicultural theater company celebrates Dia de Los Muertos as a community endeavor. All through October, we work tirelessly to make this event one to remember. Often with little funds, HMTC goes all out not only to embrace our community, but also to reach all cultures.
Sugar skulls are often used as decorations. They are odd, but also cool. The real ones are actually made of sugar. Granulated white sugar is pressed into a mold. The sugar mixture is allowed to dry and decorated with icing, feathers, colored foil, and more.
According to Angela Villalba from the Reign Trading Co., sugar art dates to the 17th century when Italian missionaries visited the New World. Mexicans learned from the Catholic friars how to make decorations out of sugar molds back then were made of clay.
On Nov. 2, the decorative skulls are inscribed with the name of a deceased loved one on the forehead, usually with ribbons of frosting or icing.
At our Dia de Los Muertos at the Hanford Mall, we will have samples of these sugar skulls. We will also have what we call a Wall of Remembrance, where people can write the name of a loved one on a paper skull and place it on the wall for the duration of the event.
If you head to the Hanford Mall now you can see the paper sugar skulls with names written on it from our previous events. We had saved them and used a wall in a storefront at the mall to exhibit it. (The wing near Kohl’s store). It is cool looking.
Our Dia de Los Muertos event takes play at the Hanford Mall on November 2 at 4 p.m. with mariachi starting it off. There is going to be plenty to see and do. Two storefronts and the food court will have activities. Hope you join us.
