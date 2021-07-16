HMTC and My Corazon Bookstore are collaborating to bring new things to Hanford. First project is the stand-up comedy show tonight which has already sold out. However, you can get your comedy fill next week with the comedic play "Death of a Social Security Benefit" brought to you by Hanford Multicultural Theater.
My Corazon Bookstore is a great intimate space for stand-up comedy and improv. At a later date, HMTC will present improv in this intimate space. Also there are plans to do children stand up comedy classes at this location.
For theater shows and puppetry shows, the old church building cared for by the Kings County Historical Society, which members of our HMTC staff are also members, is a prime location for shows. The high ceilings of the church and excellent acoustics are desirable qualities. The production for "Death of a Social Security Benefit" will use all the new sound and light equipment purchased during the pandemic.
Acting opportunities have been minimal. Our own acting and improv classes have been suspended until September. However, with a small vaccinated cast, we managed to pull together a production. We have eager actors shedding the rust that has been accumulating from the pandemic pausing everything.
"Death of a Social Security Benefit" with show dates July 23, 24, 25 and July 30, 31, and Aug. 1. Shows times are at 6pm for Friday and Saturday shows. Sunday matinees are 2 p.m. The play features actors from the area: Don Brakeman, Silvia Gonzalez S., Greg Gonzales, and Sarah McCullough. Tickets can be purchased at our ticket hub in the downtown at My Corazon Bookstore at 300 N. Irwin in Hanford and online tickets at http://www.HMTC.Ticketleap.com/social-security
