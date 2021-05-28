What is standup comedy? According to the dictionary, it is a type of comedy in which an entertainer, typically standing alone on stage, tells jokes or amusing stories directly to an audience. HMTC and the only bookstore in Kings County, My Corazon, will host an evening of standup comedians at 7 p.m. July 16Why? Because we need to laugh.
I have ventured into stand-up twice as a performer. My first time performing stand-up comedy was in Columbus, Ohio. I performed at various stand-up comedy locations and made friends with fellow comedians. Together we would pounce on comedy spots to test our material.
The stand-up comedy spots were usually a bar. At that time, smoking was permitted. Often, the smoke became part of my routine because my eyes would burn with the smoke on stage. Unfortunately, my eyes were extremely sensitive to the smoke and I often took home the smoke smell in my hair. Both issues caused me to give up stand-up comedy performing.
The second time was in Hanford two years ago. A group of us Hanford actors took a class with comedian Trent Babb of Visalia. He ran a stand-up comedy class in Hanford. A comedy show was assembled and comedians from as far as Bakersfield came to do a show. The comedy class followed up with our own stand-up comedy. This was quite enjoyable. The Hanford actors got an experience to remember.
Trent Babb is back and will bring his crew of comedian friends for the July 16 event. He will MC the event and warm up the audience. Pete Munoz from San Jose will be the featured act. He is hilarious. More comedians to be assembled for this first-time event at My Corazon.
It is time to laugh. My Corazon owner Janie Isidoro is excited to host the event with HMTC.
Tickets are limited and are $15 a seat. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at 300 N. Irwin Street in Old Downtown Hanford which is just across from the Hanford civic park. Or online tickets can be purchased online with a small convenience fee at http://www.HMTC.ticketleap.com/standup-comedy.
