HMTC This Week: Possible plagiarism plagues playwrights

I was reminiscing about a play I wrote that was done in New York City. I was very proud of the work. It was a play I wrote sometime ago called "Waiting Women: Bandit Girl, the Beauty of the West." My main character was the notorious Pearl Hart. I was also remembering what I discovered after that production: possible plagiarism of my work.
Some time after my production I found that someone created a musical about Pearl Hart. This character is in public domain so to write about her and her escapades is permissible. However, some of my play scenes and concepts were a little too similar in that musical to my play.
My first indication about this musical came from reading the review below. I give anonymity in the blanks as a courtesy. You will see below that the review of the musical wasn’t stellar.
“The Legend of Pearl Hart is a well-meaning but flawed musical about a young Canadian woman who gained notoriety in the 1890s for robbing a stagecoach. Cathy ____ story is split into halves. First she focuses on Pearl's marriage to Frederick "Black Jack" Hart and her flirtation with the handsome sheriff and cowboy Bill Truman. Then, as time passes, Pearl starts to gamble and find a new identity, meeting friends like Kate and Joe "Boot" amid dudes, drunks, thieves, suffragettes, Wild West shows, and a song and dance number every few minutes.
Never do these seem like real people, nor does the action credibly represent the frontier… The second act is somewhat dull and meandering, particularly the scenes involving women's suffrage. Throughout, the dialogue lacks irony, wit, and wordplay. The songs, with music by Rich ____ and lyrics by Cathy ____, are ordinary in tune and tone, with the occasional exception like "Polka Dot Polka," an imaginative meditation on sobriety.
Pearl was imprisoned in the Yuma Territorial Prison after robbing a stage coach. It was a sensational trial. The trial and the imprisonment made her a celebrity. I found it hilarious that there was a lot of outrage for her wearing pants, which I added to my script. As well, she was the mastermind of the robbery, and Joe Boot was an oblivious accomplice.
My play was for the most part was a comedy with a bit of moral teaching. I also couldn’t ignore the fact that Pearl was imprisoned with women of color. (Yes the southwest was very diverse.) At the end, Pearl realizes she was arrogant and a racist.
Pearl Hart is in public domain which means she can be written about by others, and has been numerous times. My suspicion is someone saw my play, used parts of it, and made it into musical. However, her musical did not do well, but had it, I would have heard about it in a timely manner and the Dramatists Guild would dutifully done an inquiry on my behalf.
