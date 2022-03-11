HMTC is delighted to work with the playwright/actress, Pamela Sterling, on the play "LOUISA MAY ALCOTT – THE POWER OF A WOMAN" in the production that opened March 10. It runs through March 13. What is especially enjoyable is being part of the creative process with a woman playwright during this National Women’s Month.
Apropos is working on a play about one of the forefront women who helped with registering women to vote — and picketing for fairness in the job market for women. Louisa May Alcott chose not to marry so she could be in charge of her own life. Sadly, that was the only alternative for women eager to control their own lives back then.
HMTC became enthralled by Pamela Sterling’s play when read on a Zoom festival of women’s works in the fall of 2020. A play written about an author is after HMTC’s heart for not only do we have writers in the company, but our goal is also to encourage writing from our community members. Be it plays, monologues, poetry, or even writing for film, we our the ones that nurture this interest outside of school.
Our other goal is to make live theater available to all. We do PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN play tickets. We offer minimal cost acting and writing classes for all ages 5-80+ at any experience level. In fact, there is talk in our company to go to senior centers and teach performing skills. (It’s really a lot of fun for learners!)
HMTC is one of few live theater companies in the country willing to work with a playwright on developing a play. In fact, new plays go through this process until it is exactly right. In fact, we might have changes to the play right up to opening night. This is not scary to HMTC. It is part of the creative process that we encourage.
HMTC has been experimenting with closed-caption for the hearing-impaired. Those who sit closer to the stage can take that opportunity. See our show and tell us how we did with closed-caption. We are also looking into hearing devises for the audience members.
We believe in 'theater for all.'