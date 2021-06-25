A task that is necessary for a stage play production is memorization of lines. It just so happens that memorization has great benefits. One is that it promotes creativity and inventiveness. There is also a slew of advantages neurologically.
In the last 50 years, memorization has not been an activity that is used optimally. Personal electronic devices have changed the need. It has changed the need so much that at a recent poetry event, only one out of the ten poets had a poem memorized.
According to Dr. Victor Garlock in his article The Benefits of Memorization, "Memorization enhances the neurological flexibility of the brain..." In fact, he states that "Memorization enhances creativity because having committed content to memory frees up brain circuitry for creative thinking."
Freeing up creative thinking? That sounds great to me. Especially since I am a proponent for creativity. I have seen great joy at creation by individuals.
I used to teach kindergarten and when the students stopped focusing, I would get boxes of crayons and paper for them to draw. Immediately, they refocused and exhibited enormous happiness as they created stick figures with all sorts of colors. After creating their pictures, they calmed down and were ready to receive instruction.
Memorization sometimes is met with trepidation, but if the attitude is changed to realize that this activity is incredibly good for the brain and that it enhances the ability to concentrate in general, it is a worthy activity.
Four actors in our current play "Death of a Social Security Benefit" are memorizing not only lines, but movement on the staged that the director has 'blocked.' (Blocking is an outline where actors move throughout a scene and how they interact in the environment). It’s a necessary task and frankly, with this comedic play, it is a lot of fun, too.
Memorizing lines for a play turns out to be healthy for the brain. HMTC is all for healthy.
For seats for the play go to www.HMTC.ticketleap.com/Social-Security
Limited seating to stay within guidelines. Suggested, $12 per seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.