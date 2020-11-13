HMTC This Week: Grateful for a recent donation

Hanford Multicultural Theater Company recently received a donation from the Hanford Rotary Club. What is amazing is that this organization, during a pandemic, still remembered our multicultural theater company.
According to the Council of Nonprofits, “Charitable nonprofits embody the best of America. They provide a way for people to work together for the common good, transforming shared beliefs and hopes into action.” They go on to say, “They give shape to our boldest dreams, highest ideals, and noblest causes. America’s 1.3 million charitable nonprofits feed, heal, shelter, educate, inspire, enlighten, and nurture people of every age, gender, race, and socioeconomic status, from coast to coast, border to border, and beyond. They foster civic engagement and leadership, drive economic growth, and strengthen the fabric of our communities, every single day.”
This is a wonderful explanation showing how good people in nonprofits help our community.
People may not be aware that Congress has created almost three dozen types of nonprofit organizations. These include Section 501(c)(4) which encompass social welfare organizations, homeowners associations, and volunteer fire companies. Section 501(c)(5) which encompass labor unions. Section 501(c)(6) which encompass chambers of commerce, and Section 501(k) which encompass childcare organizations. More visible is Section 501(c)(3) which refers to “public charities” also known as charitable nonprofits and private foundations. (The tax code considers churches and religious organizations to be public charities.) Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is a 501 (c)(3). It serves for literary, and educational purposes.
I would add HMTC also promotes social and cultural understanding, equality, and opens the doors for creative expression from all persons who need the outlet for social and ‘perceptual’ well-being.
When the Hanford Rotary Club foundation does a fundraiser, their proceeds are used for social service projects in Hanford. Their focus areas include youth, community, and international service. They support projects that support literacy, clean water, women, and children and more. With the pandemic, more social service help is needed in all areas. Nonprofits will just have to stand in line for help if help can come. In fact, nonprofits who rely heavily on donations are disappearing and more so during the pandemic.
HMTC realizes that food, shelter, and safety is in the forefront of giving. That is why a donation from the Hanford Rotary Club to our nonprofit during a pandemic was heartfelt and deeply appreciated.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
