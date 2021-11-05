There was a group of students that graduated from a university with a theater degree. They were passionate about live theater. Rather than auditioning for parts and waiting around for work, they decided to create their own theater company. They found a church basement to produce plays in. They ultimately added six more members and the nine were soon performing seasons of plays. Half of the original founding members went on to big film and television work. You may have heard of the famous Chicago theater company Steppenwolf. The original members who went on to film and TV are Gary Sinise, John Malkovich, Laurie Metcalf, Alan Wilder, Terry Kinney, Alan Wilder. Early additions were Gary Cole (Midnight Caller), and John Mahoney (Seinfeld).
What is impressive is the passion of these actors and how they found their own home to work on their passion. Also impressive is how many theater companies begin in or around churches.
Theater has been around for an exceptionally long time. According to www.pbs.org, “The first plays were performed with just one actor (called a protagonist) and a chorus of people who helped him to tell the story.” Then Greek playwright Aeschylus added a second speaking role, called the antagonist. His pupil Sophocles went on to add a third actor. Euripides added both a prologue, introducing the subject of the play, and a divine figure who wrapped up loose ends at the end of the play.
The first plays performed were in the Theatre of Dionysus in Athens. That was at the beginning of the fifth century. Theater became so popular that it spread all over Greece. Later, around the world.
Today, theater companies can be created by friends. Or, in HMTC’s case, by a mother and daughter with contributions from good-hearted community members.
