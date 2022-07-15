We are excited for our film premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday. Our cast is coming in from Michigan, Oregon and Southern California to be a part of the red-carpet event.
They will be dressed in their finest to walk the red carpet. Even the puppets that were part of the film will walk the red carpet (or be carried).
It's free popcorn and free admission for everybody!
All at the Old Church on 14060 Hackett Street. This old church as the distinction of being the oldest church in Hanford. You might be amazed how the interior has been converted inside into a theater.
This was a work that was to have been featured as a play production in 2020 in our theater at the old church. Then it was to have a week run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. This play was to be featured in a special category. We were very excited by all the possibilities. Then, as we all know, the pandemic made things get postponed. We took matters into our own hands and filmed it. We used four cameras and for portions of the play we used a green screen. We were new at this.
Luckily, Scott Yarbrough introduced us to a film software program that would make the editing process easy. It was easy at first, then perfection-intentions set in, and it took longer than we expected.
Overall, we are proud of this work. We believe the actors, crew, and our artistic staff participated in an awesome event. We want to share it with you all and hope you can come. If you want a guaranteed seat, go to hmtc.Ticketleap.com.
Note that this is a play about a puppeteer having a career crisis. One of the puppets uses inappropriate language. We suggest 13 years of age and above for admittance.