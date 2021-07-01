HMTC and My Corazon Bookstore will host an evening of stand-up comedians at 7 p.m. Friday, July 16. Comedians are not only entertaining, but they are also good for your health.
Laughter is an incredible boost of positive energy. According to authors Lawrence Robinson, Melinda Smith, M.A., and Jeanne Segal, Ph.D. in their joint article "The Benefits of Laughter."
They go on to say that, “Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert.”
Frankly, they are saying that laughter is an inexpensive medicine. They go on to say that “As children, we used to laugh hundreds of times a day, but as adults, life tends to be more serious and laughter more infrequent. But by seeking out more opportunities for humor and laughter, you can improve your emotional health, strengthen your relationships, find greater happiness — and even add years to your life.”
So, laughter is good for your health. I think most people know that. What is new is that they state that a good hearty laugh relieves physical tension and stress for up to 45 minutes. Alright so there will four excellent comedians on July 16 and that will add up to 180 minutes of stress relief!
Featured Comedian is Pete Munoz, with Trent Babb, Jeremiah Nation and Tony Martins. Tickets are limited to maintain guidelines, and are $15 a seat.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced at 300 N. Irwin Street in Old Downtown Hanford which is just across from the Hanford civic park. Or tickets can be purchased online at http://www.HMTC.ticketleap.com/standup-comedy
Come get relaxed with laughter, it is inexpensive medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.