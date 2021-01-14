HMTC This Week: Attend the theater — on Zoom

At noon Pacific Time (3 p.m. Eastern) Sunday, Jan., 17, 2021, IATI Theater offers “Tertulia” an open-mic free zoom-event with invited artists from all over the world. I was invited as an artist to participate and I am honored to be part of this event. My contribution will be a comedic video of myself doing a podcast interview of Chola, a puppet.
What is Tertulia? Tertulia is a social gathering with literary or artistic overtones, usually centered in Iberia or in Latin America. It could also mean an informal meeting of people to talk about current affairs, arts, etc.
In this event you will see in five-minute increments actors, dancers, musicians, poets, singers, storytellers, and many other performing artists showcase their work in an informal open mic setting. This is curated by IATI Theater and centered around this year’s theme “Discovery.” The featured artists are Juan Ramirez, Jr., Julia Cavagna, K J Dwyer, (myself) Silvia González S., Holly M. Wright, Theatre Touch, Andrea Velasco, Bianca Medina, Braulio Basilio, Natalie González, Damsel Talk, Nicolas Boccanera, Josanna Vaz, Roi Escudero, Loan Ardelean, Valentin Ewan, Fran Tirado, Ofelia Castillo, La V, Kyla Ernst-Alper and more.
I took the theme “discovery” to describe two ventures the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company did during the pandemic. We started a podcast which we call HMTC Behind the Scenes Podcast where we interview actors, directors, and discuss HMTC events and projects. I am one of two hosts on this platform.
We also ventured into puppetry and created two puppet plays. The first was Huey and Louee, a puppet play for the whole family. The second project was a play with puppets. It is a story about a Latino puppeteer whose puppets start to deconstruct his reality. This show is called Pedro the Puppeteer and is slated to be a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer. For our inclusion to Tertulia 2021, Chola will be highlighted in a podcast-video platform.
Chola is one of the puppets from Pedro the Puppeteer. She wears large hoop earrings, a tank top, flannel shirt, and a bandanna. She’s a tough girl and in the podcast taping she discusses her court-ordered anger management class. We also use Chola in the Pedro show. Here she is the subconscious of Pedro as he loses his grip with career problems. Chola was custom-made by our own puppet master, Mark Saltzman. Also, this project is Camia Scherer’s, our managing director, directorial and cinematic debut.
The Tertulia event is free and will be a great treat to view artists from around the world. You can get Zoom tickets by going to Iati Theater website. Just click Tertulia 2021 at http://www.iatitheater.org/ for a link for tickets. This event is hosted by Inma Heredia & Eduardo Reséndiz Gómez.
Iati Theater prides itself in presenting cultural programs in the city of New York. I am honored to be part of this event on behalf of HMTC.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
