HMTC This Week: 'An Enemy of the People' mirrors current events

The Georgia Secretary of State was called “an enemy of the people” recently about his handling of the election. What is curious is that Henrik Ibsen wrote a play called "An Enemy of the People" which was first produced (original Norwegian title: "En folkefiende") in 1882. This play is about how a respected citizen of the community told the truth and was destroyed by people refusing to believe that truth. The Secretary of State and his family, after he announced there was no election fraud, is receiving death threats.
The play, "An Enemy of the People," tells the story of a respected doctor, who discovers that the town’s bathing complex has bacterial contamination and is making people ill. At first, he is praised for his expertise, but then the politicians, realizing that the information could potentially ruin the livelihood of the community, stopped supporting him and started damaging his reputation. The doctor tries to alert the townspeople of the poisons in the bathing facility at a meeting, but the mayor insinuates ulterior motives of the doctor, which is believed by the people and further accelerates accusations. The next day, the doctor’s home is ransacked, he and his daughter lose their jobs, and it is demanded he leave town.
This action has a sociological term. It is called Mobbing. It means bullying of an individual by a group. In Collins Dictionary, this action is called Gang Stalking. It is described as “Organized Covert harassment of one person by a group gang mob for the purpose of destroying the person’s life. The victim is known as a Targeted Individual (TI).” In "An Enemy of the People," Dr. Stockmann is the targeted individual. In Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State is the targeted individual. His wife received an email recently which read, "Your husband deserves to face a firing squad."
The Raffensperger family does not deserve this cyberbullying. Nor is it fair that they must hire protection. It is worth mentioning that the percentage of individuals who have experienced cyberbullying at some point in their lifetimes has more than doubled (18% to 37%) from 2007-2019 according to Patchin & Hinduia, 2019. In the workplace this harassment is also a statistical phenomenon accelerated by rumor, innuendo, humiliation, discrediting, etc. The core of this malicious form of harassment in-person or online is for psychiatrists, sociologists, statisticians, and dramatists to discover.
In the case of cyberbullying digital forensics companies are quite helpful in discovering the culprit when hiding behind a false name or social media group platform to do mobbing. I can testify how useful this avenue is to uncover identities.
Whether it is cyberbullying, gaslighting, mobbing, or gang-stalking, the intent is to destroy someone’s reputation, livelihood, good deeds, or for some sociopathic revenge. I talked to a friend who has an amazing story of being a victim of mobbing. It is prevalent and I have embarked on a contemporary play about it. I am deep in research now.
Times change, technology changes, but human nature has a tough time changing. When truth and virtue triumph over falsehoods, we all benefit.
The play 'An Enemy of the People' mirrors real-life current events.
