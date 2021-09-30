One of the most useful things that parents can do for their children is enroll them in acting classes. It’s a good learning activity for kids and one that has everlasting benefits. Even for adults, acting classes are helpful in everyday life.
HMTC began serving the needs of the community in 2017. Since then, we have had numerous adults and children improve in public speaking, improve their confidence, and become good team players. Some start out with us shy or have special challenges which require extra support. HMTC is there to assist, and glad to provide opportunity to this sector of our population.
Adults in certain occupations could also use practice in team cooperation. With our improvisation classes, ‘thinking on your feet’ is highly improved and useful in the workplace.
It has been remarked that the opportunities we offer can be costly in a bigger city. I personally took eight classes from a theater institution in Los Angeles at an average of $325 per class. It was a total of $2,600 dollars. With HMTC classes, potentially, a family with two kids can take six classes each in the year, which would be 12 classes. Integrating the application fee of $25 per family, a class would cost about $2.
Our classes for the first session this year will begin the first week of October. This time around, we add puppetry to our acting and improvisation classes. Beginning January 2022, we will add theater lighting and sound design classes.
Signups are currently online at our website. It’s a minimum of five students and no more than ten to offer quality training.
As well, HMTC invested in film equipment and started filming projects. To date we have a film called "Don't Just Look" puppet show. A film called "Chola Podcast Interview." The current film is "Pedro the Puppeteer" now in the editing process. Perhaps, film classes will be in the horizon as an offering from HMTC.
We encourage everyone, children, and adults, to take our classes and awaken creativity in a nurturing environment. You will be glad you did, or if you are parents, you will be glad you brought your children to try performance arts.
Overall, HMTC is glad to be back on track, though we haven’t really been idle. The managing director and I put together a podcast called HMTC Behind the Scenes Podcast. If you go online, you will hear interviews with directors, experienced actors, and winners of our international monologue slam. Our guests called in for the podcast interviews.
For updates on our offerings, subscribe on our website at https://www.HanfordMTC.com.
