HMTC and My Corazon has one more summer Standup Comedy event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets as of this writing are available. Tickets can be purchased at 300 N. Irwin in downtown Hanford, or online at https://hmtc.ticketleap.com/standup-comedy2
In September, classes will be offered for people interested in improvisation, acting, and puppetry. Information for the class offerings is available at our website www.HanfordMTC.com
The rest of the year is planned with the following: A production of "El Vagon/Boxcar" in Spanish with English translation. Hanford Dia de Los Muertos at the Hanford Mall court area. A late-night show of our new series entitled "UNUSUAL THEATER-MACHO AND BIG MOUTH." Premiere and red-carpet gala event "Pedro the Puppeteer" which will include a screening of the film. (The puppets will also be at the screening). A staged reading of The "Mussell Slough Chronicles – A California Tragedy." The puppet show about the California Korean Airman in 1911 entitled "SPIRITS SOARING HIGH." The play "Louisa May Alcott: Power of a Woman" by Pamela Sterling. Our new California Arts Council sponsored event, a playwright workshop culminating in an Indigenous Voices Play Festival. To end the HMTC season: the fifth annual International Monologue Slam.
Those are the HMTC plans. It does include projects that needed to be postponed due to state-wide shut down last year. What is to come this year? Hard to say, but we can say that people who enjoy are type of entertainment are understanding. If our plans must be readjusted, we know we have the public’s support and understanding.
