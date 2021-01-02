HMTC This Week: 2020 entertainment despair, 2021 entertainment hope

This last day of the 2020 year is going to be more than welcomed by the world. Especially the entertainment sector. The shutdowns from Coronavirus strangled theaters and entertainment businesses. Some still exist. Some are in hibernation. Some will never return. Whatever entertainment businesses are left are in hope-mode for the 2021 year.
HMTC hopes to do a reading of a play I wrote about the Mussel Slough Tragedy. It was planned for the 140th anniversary last May. Well, we will do a 141st anniversary of the event this next time.
We also hope to participate in the Hollywood Fringe Festival with our play "PEDRO THE PUPPETEER," which was postponed last summer. Gabriel Omar Pimentel, Brandi Aguilar and Raymond Gomez were to star in the show in Hollywood. The fringe said it will still go on, but they are making sure it is safe to do so. They promised to keep us posted.
We also hope to run puppet shows at the theater for kids and families. Also, we need to get our acting classes and improv classes back on track. We spent most of 2020 organizing a new schedule. The plan is to have Sunday Improv Classes weekly with monthly shows in downtown Hanford’s My Eyes Y Corazon Bookstore and Boutique owned by Janie Isidoro.
Tuesday is now devoted to Puppet Classes. Wednesday nights will be Adult Acting Classes. On Thursdays, Kids and Teen Acting Classes will occur. The classes will be done in four-week increments and require a yearly family or single adult application. Signups are now required to reserve space. Ten participants will be admitted per class. In addition, I will offer playwright classes, and staff member Don Brakeman will offer private actor coaching.
All this can be found on our website at www.HanfordMTC.com. You can also subscribe on our website to keep abreast of when classes will begin.
Those entertainment companies that have remained spent 2020 making plans for 2021. We just need to know when we can enact those plans in 2021. That is our hope.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director and co-founder of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company. She is also a playwright and an actress.
